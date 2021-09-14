© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

improve

  • three_things_banner.jpg
    3 Things: Martine MacDonald
    Zoe Clark
    ,
    All this year, Michigan Radio has been asking people from across the state for their 3 ideas for how we can improve things in Michigan. The series is…