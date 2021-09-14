-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration wants to give an extra $70 million to cities in Michigan hurting from a decline in income tax revenues.A total…
Fair Tax Michigan is a self-proclaimed grassroots coalition hoping to add a graduated income tax proposal to the ballot this fall.The group submitted…
The top 1% of American households owned $25 trillion in 2016. That's nearly 30% of the nation's household wealth. And it's $7 trillion more than the…
Michigan drivers will get a tax cut, and those who owe extra fees assessed for certain traffic infractions will see them waived under bills approved by…
This week, former Michigan State University sports Dr. Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting women and girls…
Last week I talked about the fact that Michigan is headed for a serious budget crisis that threatens everything from education to foster care to public…
What can a city facing $200 million in long term debt do?Raising taxes is one option.That’s why the City of East Lansing has drawn up an income tax…
Michigan cities and towns are hurting for cash. Many have had to cut services like street and sidewalk repair. Some have had to reduce the size of their…
The city’s effort to get more eligible Detroit residents to file their earned income tax credit is paying off, city officials say.More than 18,000 more…
A question worth mulling over on this Tax Day: Does having to pay income taxes make you work harder? University of Michigan researchers have some new…