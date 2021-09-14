-
The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to municipal clerks across the state reminding them to follow Michigan's voters’ rights laws.“We’ve sent…
-
A letter is fueling a dispute over how the city of Flint handles elections.After the August primary, Genesee County Election Supervisor Doreen Fulcher…
-
Flint's city clerk is defending her office’s handling of absentee ballot applications ahead of the next month’s primary election.This month, the ACLU…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union claims Flint voters may be denied their right to vote absentee in the August primary.The ACLU suit finds fault with how…
-
“I do solemnly swear,” intoned City Clerk Inez Brown, as she led the nine members of the Flint city council through their oath of office.The new city…
-
This may be a pivotal week for efforts to get Flint’s mayor’s race back on track.The state House may vote this week on a bill that would allow Flint to…
-
State lawmakers want Flint’s city clerk to get more training and supervision.Or she can resign or be replaced. The demands are part of a bill to let Flint…