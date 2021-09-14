-
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says her office will limit how often it uses a certain gun possession charge.Under Michigan law, prosecutors can…
-
Lansing has always been a busy place. It’s home to the state Legislature, which makes it a popular location for protests from across the political…
-
Today on Stateside, as Rudy Guiliaini draws crowds to Lansing for a hearing on alleged election irregularities, Ingham County’s health officer is urging…
-
Update, Thursday September 23: Michigan State University has updated its online COVID-19 dashboard to reflect cases reported by the Ingham County Health…
-
Having a big house party near Michigan State University just got harder. On Tuesday, the Ingham County Health Department announced a new emergency order…
-
Some election officials in Michigan say they want more time to be able to count absentee votes.That would require a change in state law.Barb Byrum is…
-
Lynching is one of this country's darkest legacies. It claimed the lives of thousands of black Americans, particularly in the South. But the South wasn't…
-
Ingham County is continuing to have bookkeeping problems with its treasurer.Until recently, Treasurer Eric Schertzing had been writing checks the county…
-
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office has announced it no longer will detain people with federal immigration holds past the detention period on their…
-
An Ingham County official is suggesting actions that could cost nearly $2 million to strengthen the county's cybersecurity following a computer network…