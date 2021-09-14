-
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says her office will limit how often it uses a certain gun possession charge.Under Michigan law, prosecutors can…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is calling a request for the FBI to investigate Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette "a serious matter."Last week, the Ingham…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette is denying any wrongdoing in connection with using staff in his state office to witness sales of inherited Virgin Islands…
-
Former Ingham County prosecutor Stuart Dunnings will spend a year in jail for misconduct in office and engaging the services of a prostitute.He was…
-
“Disheartening,” says Michigan’s attorney general.“A betrayal,” says the Ingham County sheriff.They are talking about a laundry list of criminal charges…