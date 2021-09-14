-
The Ingham County jail is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.Eight inmates at the Ingham County jail have tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates were…
Michigan school officials would be required to report “credible” threats to law enforcement under a proposed state law.The state Senate Judiciary…
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office announced this week it will no longer detain people at the request of immigration, without a judge's order. It says…
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office has announced it no longer will detain people with federal immigration holds past the detention period on their…
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth is apologizing for serious record keeping problems in the department’s evidence room.Problems in the Ingham…
Some Ingham County sheriff’s deputies may soon be patrolling Lansing city streets. The sheriff’s department wants to assign up to four deputies to work…