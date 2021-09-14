-
Democratic precinct delegates have selected a new candidate to run for a Detroit-area state House seat.Inkster City Councilman Jewell Jones will replace…
-
Former Inkster police officer William Melendez has been found guilty on two of the three charges against him.In January, Melendez pulled over and arrested…
-
A jury is now considering the fate of former Inkster police officer William Melendez.Melendez faces assault and misconduct charges for beating motorist…
-
The trial of former Inkster police officer William Melendez got underway in Wayne County Circuit Court Wednesday.Melendez faces charges, including assault…
-
Inkster voters are deciding a millage renewal this Election Day — for a school district that no longer exists.The state dissolved Inkster schools in July…
-
A judge says a trial is expected to last about two weeks for a police officer seen on video repeatedly punching a motorist in the head during a suburban…
-
A suburban Detroit police officer who repeatedly punched a driver in the head during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial on assault…
-
The city of Inkster has reached a settlement with Floyd Dent, a man who was beaten by Inkster Police after being pulled over during a traffic stop back in…
-
Two Inkster police officers have been suspended without pay for their alleged involvement in the beating of a black motorist during a traffic stop in…
-
INKSTER, Mich. - A Detroit-area police officer charged with assault in the beating of a motorist is scheduled to make his first court appearance.William…