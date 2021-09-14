Inkster school district

-
For most Michigan kids, the school year is over next week. But for the 300-some kids at Taylor International Academy in Southfield, it ended twelve days…
Two politicians whose districts include Inkster say the state should forgive the $36 million debt of the city's dissolved school district.State officials…
Inkster voters are deciding a millage renewal this Election Day — for a school district that no longer exists.The state dissolved Inkster schools in July…
The Saginaw school board is expected to vote tonight on a deficit elimination plan.The plan calls for major changes to the district, which is facing a…
It’s the first day for school for tens of thousands of Michigan students.The drumbeat of a new school year literally began bright and early this morning…
Tomorrow marks the beginning of the school year for tens of thousands of Michigan school children.For many kids, the year is starting in a different…
Buena Vista schools will become the second district to be permanently dissolved under a new state law this week.After Buena Vista shut down without…
Buena Vista and Inkster school districts to be dissolvedThe state is moving ahead to dissolve the Inkster and Buena Vista school districts. Both districts…
The Buena Vista and Inkster Public School districts will be dissolved. Both districts missed a 5pm deadline today to prove they had enough money to keep…
Detroit files for bankruptcyGovernor Rick Snyder has approved Detroit’s bankruptcy filing. It is now the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S.…