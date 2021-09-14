-
The state’s prisons have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 50% of Michigan’s prison inmates have been infected by the virus.As inmate Debra…
Five Michigan inmates died this past weekend of COVID-19, bringing the total number of inmate deaths statewide to 94. 42% of state prisoners have now been…
The number of inmates in Michigan prisons testing positive for COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks.Currently, 2,790 inmates are considered…
There's a big outbreak of COVID-19 at the Marquette Branch Prison in the Upper Peninsula.Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says it…
Updated: 6/18/2020Sixty eight people have died of COVID-19 so far in Michigan prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.It's the second…
Starting Monday, Michigan National Guard medical personnel will visit the six prisons in the Upper Peninsula to help the Michigan Department of…
A federal district judge has ordered Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard to take steps to protect inmates housed at the jail from the…
Attorneys, advocates, family members and inmates are calling on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to use her executive authority to reduce prison populations.As…
A second inmate in a Michigan prison has died of COVID-19. This death is an urgent concern, say advocates. That's because it happened in a prison that…
The Michigan Department of Corrections has partnered with DTE Energy and IBEW Local 17 to train inmates in trimming trees.MDOC worked very closely with…