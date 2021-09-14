-
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Tuesday that she will join efforts to overturn the 2006 conviction of Juwan Deering.Deering was convicted of…
Gilbert Poole was in his early 20s when he was wrongly convicted of murder, based on misleading and faulty evidence, and defense counsel mistakes.The…
Three Michigan men who say they were wrongfully convicted hope Gov. Rick Snyder will pardon them before he leaves office.The University of Michigan’s…
Richard Phillips spent 45 years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit. But on Thursday, he emerged a free man--at least for the time being.As…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is adding staff to look into possible wrongful convictions."No prosecutor wants to be party to knowingly convicting or…
A Detroit man who was serving a long prison sentence instead prepared to walk free Monday, after a post-conviction investigation cleared him in a 2012…
A Detroit man convicted of murder more than 20 years ago walked free on Wednesday.A Wayne County judge overturned Lamarr Monson’s conviction for killing a…
Lawyers made their final arguments in court Wednesday, but it will take more than a month for a Wayne County judge to decide whether Lamarr Monson…
A Detroit man imprisoned for a brutal killing in 1996 is fighting for a new trial this week.Lamarr Monson was convicted of murdering a 12-year-old girl,…
There’s a question Dave Moran asks whenever he gives talks about his work at the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic."If the state said, ‘We’re going…