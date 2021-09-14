-
In Michigan, the news report Inside Michigan Politics ranks the most conservative and the most liberal members of the state legislators. Among…
-
Now that Republicans have strengthened their control of the Michigan Legislature, one analyst expects a fight to repeal the state’s prevailing wage…
-
Write-in candidates are usually considered long shots for winning political office.But it’s possible this upcoming Detroit election could turn…
-
The other day, I was thinking that if Governor Snyder wants to leave a lasting mark on this state, he might want to try to be more like Richard Nixon.…
-
Many voters suspect politicians are corrupted by money. Campaign contributions and cozy relationships with lobbyists make voters wonder if their elected…
-
Governor Rick Snyder last week appointed an emergency manager to the City of Flint.Michael Brown got to work immediately, firing seven city staffers -…