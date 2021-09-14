-
Today on Stateside, changes to auto insurance's medical care funding formula are happening in Michigan. Critics fear many catastrophic car crash victims…
-
The Next IdeaIf you’re arrested and charged with a crime, you’ll likely be asked to “post bail.” Bail is the money that a defendant hands over to the…
-
LANSING – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to take $5.5 million from a state autism fund and redirect it to autism programs at…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has set some new limits on expenses that can be claimed under auto no-fault insurance coverage by people injured in car…
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - An insurance company says more than a dozen people operated an arson-for-profit ring in Flint that collected more than $2 million over…
-
Time is running out for Governor Snyder to decide if he’ll sign a major change to Michigan’s motorcycle helmet law.The governor has until Monday to decide…
-
A state House panel will begin public hearings tomorrow (Tuesday) on whether Michigan should make some big changes to the mandatory no fault auto…
-
Tomorrow (TUES.) the Michigan legislature holds the first hearings on bills that would change the state’s no-fault auto insurance. Legislators say auto…
-
People injured in auto crashes would not be allowed to use their no-fault coverage to pay for medical marijuana to treat chronic pain under a bill…
-
Governor Rick Snyder will ask Michiganders to quit smoking, lose weight and eat better in a health care message tomorrow that’s expected to focus on…