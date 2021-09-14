investigation

-
Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of “playing games” with the United States.Peters says he wanted President…
-
Some of America's top business leaders are breathing a big sigh of relief as Democratic U.S. Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan prepares to retire.It turns out…
-
Here we go again.The backhoe has been working away in a Michigan field surrounded by news trucks, satellite trucks and the breathless attention of local,…
-
Update 6/19: The search is over, Reuters reported this afternoon. FBI officials left the field in Oakland Township without a body. Update 4:25…
-
Health officials say a traveling medical technician accused of infecting 30 patients with hepatitis C in New Hampshire may have worked at several Michigan…
-
The sponsor of a boat race from Chicago to Mackinac Island says it will investigate the capsizing of a sailing vessel that caused the deaths of two crew…
-
The Detroit Free Press reports that Romulus Police Chief Michael St. Andre has taken administrative leave after State Police conducted searches at the…