-
Out-of-state investors own many of the vacant homes in Detroit. Those homes sometimes sit empty until they are stripped by scrappers or burned down by…
-
When we talk about investment in Detroit, the likes of Dan Gilbert or Christopher Ilitch come to mind. Certainly Gilbert has led the way in buying…
-
It’s not the kind of aircraft you typically associate with Willow Run Airport.Instead of the two seater plane or small charter jets, a Boeing 747 was…
-
Until last year, there was a Boeing 747 parked at Willow Run Airport, in Ypsilanti. It looked comically out of place—most the other planes are two-seaters…
-
The Next Idea China is Michigan’s third largest export market. A new nonprofit is up and running, planning to encourage more Chinese investment here.…
-
The Next Idea Among small business owners in Michigan, access to capital remains one of the most significant challenges, especially for people in…
-
The state of Michigan may soon get out of the venture capital business.The state House Commerce and Trade committee takes up legislation tomorrow that…
-
A huge Connecticut-based hedge fund owned by an embattled billionaire is facing insider-trading charges. And a former University of Michigan professor may…
-
There’s an encouraging story to tell about Michigan companies. More companies are tapping into foreign markets, and that will have a duel result: they’re…
-
A New York-based hedge fund said Monday that it wants to buy Compuware, Michigan’s largest technology company.Elliott Management Corp. has offered to buy…