ionia county

Immigrant Centers of America is looking to build a new detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in Michigan. John Truscott,…
IONIA, Mich. (AP) - The convicted killer who escaped from a Michigan prison says it "was relatively simple."Michael Elliot was discovered missing Sunday…
IONIA, Mich. (AP) - Two employees have been suspended at a western Michigan prison where a convicted killer escaped for 24 hours.Corrections Department…
KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in rural western Michigan say an arson fire has destroyed a historic covered wooden bridge that has spanned the…
Update 2:00 p.m. Aug. 30State wildlife officials say more deer have died across the state, reaching almost 2,000 casualties, reports the Associated…