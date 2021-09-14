-
General Motors (GM) stock returned to trading on Wall Street yesterday for the first time since the company collapsed, declared bankruptcy, and was…
Update: 5:10pmThe New York Stock Exchanged closed. AFP News reports "GM stocks closed at 34.19 dollars, up 3.6 percent from GM's initial sale price…
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that GM's IPO tomorrow could be a biggy:The automaker's biggest investor, the United States Government, is anxious to…
General Motors says it’s raising the price range for its initial public stock offering.The stock will sell for $32 to $33 per share.That price range is…
Next month’s General Motors’ big stock offering is expected to be much less than at one time predicted.The GM Initial Public Offering is expected to hit…