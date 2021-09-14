-
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's ability to take further military action against…
-
Today on Stateside, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to take further military…
-
The path forward remains unclear for U.S. policymakers following the assassination of Maj. General Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general. Iran's top…
-
Today on Stateside, we spoke with Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI 6) about escalating tensions with Iran after the assassination of one of that country’s top…
-
Members of Michigan’s congressional delegate want more information about what happens next after a military strike this week that killed a top Iranian…
-
An Iranian-born engineer accused of stealing sensitive technical information will appear again in federal court on Friday. The hearing will determine…
-
Michigan Congressman Andy Levin joined a group of interfaith leaders in Detroit on Monday to protest against the idea of war with Iran.Levin (D-9th…
-
Michigan’s senior U.S. senator says Congress’ role in a potential military conflict with Iran may be debated on the U.S. Senate floor this week.Tensions…
-
Vice President Mike Pence talked about faith, traditional values, and the Trump administration in his commencement address at Hillsdale College Saturday…
-
A year ago, a Flint man walked free from an Iranian prison cell after being held for four years on spying charges.Amir Hekmati continues to move on with…