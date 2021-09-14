iranian nuclear deal

-
Michigan Congressman Andy Levin joined a group of interfaith leaders in Detroit on Monday to protest against the idea of war with Iran.Levin (D-9th…
-
A year ago, a Flint man walked free from an Iranian prison cell after being held for four years on spying charges.Amir Hekmati continues to move on with…
-
After being held for more than four years in an Iranian prison, Amir Hekmati, the former U.S. Marine from Flint, is home. The Flint man was part of a…
-
(Editor's note: See this post: Follow Amir Hekmati's journey home from an Iranian prison to Michigan for updates as Hekmati makes his way home.)The AP…
-
At last year’s State of the Union address, Flint Congressman Dan Kildee’s guest seat was unoccupied. It was left empty for Marine veteran Amir Hekmati of…
-
The President of Iran suggests he may be open to a prisoner exchange with the United States. That is giving hope to a Flint family.Amir Hekmati has sat in…
-
“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”Republicans opposed to the Iran nuclear deal are taking that old adage to heart.Twice now Senate…
-
A new ad in support of the Iran nuclear deal is making its way to Michigan airwaves this week.The U.S.-based, pro-Israel organization J Street paid for…
-
Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, has often reached out through the phone line to talk with us here on Stateside, but today he joined us in-studio to discuss…
-
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg says he can't support a new deal negotiated between Iran and six world powers – the U.S., the U.K., France, China, Russia, and…