-
A congressional committee will hear testimony next week on the need to speed up health care benefits for service members exposed to toxic burn pits…
-
Muslim clerics held a vigil in Dearborn last night to show their opposition to ISIS, and to pray for the family of James Foley, an American reporter…
-
Hundreds of people gathered at a Warren park this past weekend for a picnic celebrating World Refugee Day--and the area’s growing refugee…
-
When a veteran comes home from war with an obvious injury, like a missing arm, they know they'll have to talk about it.Some vets get so used to telling…
-
The U.S military says it has identified the remains of the last American service member unaccounted for in Iraq.Staff Sgt. Ahmed Kousay al-Taie was an…