-
An Iraqi-born Michigan man who successfully resisted deportation once is now arguing he should be allowed to stay in the U.S.Immigration agents tried to…
-
The Trump Administration is deporting a growing number of Iraqi nationals who say they face likely persecution and death if returned to that country.These…
-
As President Trump ramps up his campaign, his deportation policy drew protests in Detroit this week. And a West Michigan congressman who called for…
-
Protesters are back at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Offices in Detroit, trying to stop the potential deportation of more Iraqi nationals.The…
-
A bipartisan group of members of Congress want Iraqi nationals facing deportation from the United States to get their day in court.On Tuesday, U.S.…
-
Today on Stateside, around 1,000 Iraqi nationals are in danger of deportation starting Tuesday after a federal appeals court decision ruled that…
-
Tuesday is an important day for about a thousand Iraqis with final deportation orders. A federal appeals court says Immigration and Customs Enforcement…
-
Advocates for Iraqis in the U.S. who are facing deportation held a press conference on Saturday.They're urging the federal government to let Iraqis with…
-
Eleven members of Michigan’s congressional delegation are urging federal immigration officials to hold off on deporting hundreds of Iraqi nationals.This…
-
Iraqis with standing removal orders are no longer protected from deportation if an immigration court hasn’t heard their case, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court…