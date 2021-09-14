-
The fate of the 90-year-old Irish Hills Towers could be decided Wednesday.Cambridge Township officials may decide the effort to save the iconic wooden…
-
Part of the iconic Irish Hills Towers in Lenawee County is being demolished this week.Members of a small wrecking crew are slowly dismantling the two…
-
If you grew up in southeast or southcentral Michigan any time from the 1920s right through the 20th century and into the early part of this century,…
-
An overflow crowd filled a public meeting last night in Brooklyn, south of Jackson. Many in the crowd are worried about the environmental impact of a…