Today on Stateside, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to take further military…
In Dearborn many residents wake up to the sound of a sacred chant from a local house of worship. It’s the adhan, or call to prayer, that’s broadcast five different times during the day over a loudspeaker on top of the American Moslem Society.
It is an interesting, and also tough, time to be both black and Muslim in Michigan.Anti-Muslim rhetoric in politics and media seems to be intensifying,…
Anti-Islam protestors are gathering in Lansing tomorrow for the March Against Sharia.It’s one of a couple dozen such protests across the nation. There has…
As the United States moves into the first week of the Trump presidency, there is some question as to whether the new president will follow through on his…
This is the holiest season of the year for Muslims: Ramadan.It's a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion. It's also a time of…
I’ve always been curious about what it’s like to fast all day long for Ramadan and then break the fast with an Iftar, or evening meal.Luckily, I can…
As ISIS claims responsibility for the deadly bombings in Brussels, it raises a serious question: How do news stories linking Muslims with terrorism impact…
The Next IdeaGrowing up in Chicago during the 1950s was a remarkably innocent experience for me. We lived in a bubble of post-WWII gratitude, and…
Muslims in Michigan face a dual challenge: They want to prove that they stand in solidarity with America against extremist groups like ISIS, and they want…