-
A Dearborn man who's accused of fighting with ISIS faces new federal charges.Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli was captured on the battlefield in Syria, and last…
-
Robin Wright began her journalism career as a student at the University of Michigan, where she was the first female sports editor in the history of the…
-
In the U.S., random attacks against Muslims – or people the attackers think look like Muslims – are on the rise. Michigan is not exempt.In her recent…
-
DETROIT – A Michigan Muslim civil rights leader is among many worldwide insisting that Islamic State extremists don't speak for his religion.Dawud Walid…