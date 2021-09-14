islamophobia

-
Today on Stateside, we look at why people in rural parts of Michigan have difficulty accessing what many doctors consider the most effective treatment for…
-
Patrick Colbeck is a Republican running for governor. He was videotaped saying a Democratic candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is part of a Muslim plot to take…
-
It is an interesting, and also tough, time to be both black and Muslim in Michigan.Anti-Muslim rhetoric in politics and media seems to be intensifying,…
-
The Islamic Organization of North America is hosting its 12th annual convention in Detroit this weekend. It will take place at Cobo Hall for three days,…
-
As ISIS claims responsibility for the deadly bombings in Brussels, it raises a serious question: How do news stories linking Muslims with terrorism impact…
-
In the U.S., random attacks against Muslims – or people the attackers think look like Muslims – are on the rise. Michigan is not exempt.In her recent…
-
The Next IdeaThe ISIS attacks in Paris triggered fresh waves of fear and suspicion aimed at Muslims.In just one example, the FBI is now investigating a…