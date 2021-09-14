-
Join Michigan Radio’s political junkie Zoe Clark as she hosts a fun and fast-paced look at Michigan politics on the Michigan Princess. Come aboard and join in the discussion!
Issues & Ale COVID Update: Making Sense of the New NormalTuesday, September 14, 20217:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.A Michigan Radio Live In-Person and Virtual…
Issues & Ale @ Home Detroit's Olympic Dreams - Lessons LearnedTuesday, July 20, 2021 - 7:00 PMA Michigan Radio Free Virtual EventMany Michiganders may not…
Issues & Ale @ Home:That's What They SayWednesday, June 23, 2021 - 7:00 PMA Michigan Radio Virtual Event - FreeDoes it drive you crazy when someone uses…
Issues & Ale @ Home: Climate Change in the Great Lakes RegionHost: Lester Graham - Reporter/Host of The Environment ReportThe Great Lakes region is often…
Issues & Ale @ Home: The Future of the Republican Party in MichiganWednesday, April 7, 2021, 7:00 pmHost: Zoe Clark The Republican party is at a…
Issues & Ale @ Home - COVID Vaccine UpdateTues, Jan 26, 20217-8 PMThe availability of a vaccine for the coronavirus means there’s a light at the end of…
Issues & Ale @ Home: It's Just Politics Election PreviewWednesday, October 21, 20207:00 PM - 8:00 PM Voters across America go to the polls on November 3…
Issues & Ale @ Home: Kids These DaysWednesday, September 30, 20207:00 PM Millions of teens are experiencing a social disruption like never before: global…
Issues & Ale @ HomeKeep Calm and Teach On: Back to School during COVIDWednesday, August 26, 2020 - 7 PM Teachers, parents and school administrators face…