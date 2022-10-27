It's Just Politics Radio

-
On today's show, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark gave a debate recap, and we heard more about the recent Whitmer kidnapping verdicts. Plus, behind the scenes at an abortion clinic.
-
Join Michigan Radio's "It's Just Politics" host Zoe Clark and political reporter Rick Pluta along with a panel of political experts for this fast paced discussion and last look preview of the November 8 election.
-
A group of Republicans has stepped forward in support of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Tudor Dixon's campaign slowly picks up speed.
-
Need to catch up on this week's political news? Host Zoe Clark wraps up with analysts and reporters. They discuss the many races coming up in November.
-
Listen to the week’s political news on this It’s Just Politics edition of Stateside.
-
Join Michigan Radio’s "It's Just Politics" team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, along with a panel of political experts for this fast paced discussion previewing the fall election.
-
Issues & Ale @ Home: It's Just Politics Election PreviewWednesday, October 21, 20207:00 PM - 8:00 PM Voters across America go to the polls on November 3…