-
It's not just "Gen Y" consumers using their smart phone apps, social media, and the internet to decide what car to buy.Four out of five people used a…
-
Governor cuts trip shortGovernor Rick Snyder will return early from his trip to Israel today in order to lobby for Medicaid expansion. Snyder will…
-
This year's vehicle Initial Quality Survey by the business tracking firm J.D Power and Associates is a bit of a stunner.The survey asks people how many…
-
J.D. Power reports that average vehicle dependability was better than any year since the study began in 1989.The study looks at problems reported for…