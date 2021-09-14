j peter lark

-
Lansing voters may do away with “golden parachutes” for top city appointees.A charter amendment on next week’s ballot would limit executive contracts to…
-
Lansing Mayor VirgBernero says the city council is “flirting with disaster."The council voted tonight to override Bernero’s veto of a change the council…
-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero saved the biggest news in his tenth State of the City address tonight until the end. The mayor proposed three city charter…
-
The Lansing Board of Water & Light fired its general manager today during a brief, hastily called meeting. With little discussion, the BWL commission…
-
The Lansing Board of Water & Light has chosen a longtime city firefighter as its new emergency operations manager.Trent Atkins is the city's assistant…
-
Lansing’s mayor may have real ‘power’ at his fingertips at times of emergency, if city voters agree in November.Tens of thousands of Lansing Board of…
-
Lansing residents will get some additional help next time a massive ice storm knocks out their electricity.Last December, about 40,000 Lansing Board of…
-
State utility regulators are the latest to give Lansing’s city electric utility poor marks for how it handled a massive ice storm in December.The Michigan…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light plans to hire someone to handle planning for future emergencies.One of the biggest criticisms BWL received after last…
-
An internal report finds a key communication system that failed during December’s ice storm had been malfunctioning for months before the storm.The…