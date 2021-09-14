-
For years, I covered the assisted suicide crusade of Dr. Jack Kevorkian, who became internationally famous in the 1990s. Today, we tend to remember his…
-
State Representative Tom Cochran, a Democrat from the Lansing suburb of Mason, has introduced a “Death with Dignity” act to allow terminally ill people to…
-
Twenty years ago, before he was finally sent to prison, I asked Dr. Jack Kevorkian whether he thought physician-assisted suicide would ever be legal…
-
He became known to the world as “Dr. Death.” His first so-called “medicide” happened in the Detroit area in 1990.From that point, Michigan pathologist Dr.…
-
There was a report on Michigan Radio’s Stateside program two days ago that revealed that while nine out of 10 of us want to have an end-of-life…
-
The papers of the controversial Dr. Jack Kevorkian are now open to the public at the University of Michigan's Bentley Historical Library.The collection…
-
Bill Haney has spent many years in communications and book publishing in Michigan. His new memoir What They Were Thinking: Reflections of Michigan…
-
I will be sixty-three years old in three months, and this was the first morning since I was three that I woke up and John Dingell wasn’t a member of…
-
Two days ago, my eyes fell on a poignantly written column by a gallant woman who I felt I knew, though we’ve never met.Sherri Muzher lives in the…
-
Twenty years ago, Jack Kevorkian went on trial for the first time for assisted suicide charges in Wayne County Circuit Court. In one sense, it was the…