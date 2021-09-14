-
Four Muskegon County deputies and one former Wellspath nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday over the death of a man in jail. In…
A new lawsuit demands the release of medically vulnerable inmates from the Oakland County Jail while the COVID-19 pandemic rages.The civil rights groups…
The Calhoun County jail has moved to a video-only format for family visits. The policy affects immigrant detainees awaiting deportation as well as regular…
The Next IdeaIf you’re arrested and charged with a crime, you’ll likely be asked to “post bail.” Bail is the money that a defendant hands over to the…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A jury has awarded nearly $37 million to a man who was arrested for drunken driving and taken to the Genesee County jail where he was…
Update 5:30 p.m.:The Michigan Department of Corrections says Johnny Rodgers is back in custody following an arrest this afternoon.Original post 3:35…
Gangs controlling the lunch-line, staff not following sanitation regulations, and questionable cost-cutting moves are just some of the accusations laid…
A pass through a full-body scanner similar to those at airport security checkpoints will soon be protocol for inmates entering the Macomb County jail.The…
A suburban Detroit judge accused of sending poor people to jail if they couldn't immediately pay court fines has agreed to end that practice.Courts aren't…
The Michigan Innocence Clinic says a wrongfully convicted man has served nearly 20 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.Lamarr Monson was…