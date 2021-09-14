-
Updated: 4:30 p.m.Legal and advocacy groups say time is running short in the effort to prevent a surge of COVID-19 infections in the Oakland County Jail.…
-
It's not clear how many county jails are following the Michigan Supreme Court's urging to reduce the number of inmates, but the Washtenaw County Jail has…
-
Advocates for immigrants lined up in their cars on Friday outside the Monroe County Jail to protest detentions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement…
-
A federal district judge has ordered Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard to take steps to protect inmates housed at the jail from the…
-
Wayne County is in the middle of an effort to reduce its jail population, and it’s just received some early data to help guide that effort.The county is…
-
Some Michigan jails are introducing technology to inmates, and jail officials say it creates a safer environment and improves productivity.Last month,…
-
A horrific video showing a naked man slowly dying in a Macomb County jail cell is sparking local and national outrage.The death of David Stojcevski brings…
-
A handful of former inmates at the Kent County jail are suing the sheriff and food service provider Aramark.The case stems from a food-borne illness. One…
-
The state Senate Judiciary committee will consider a bill tomorrow that would make it easier for criminals to have part of their records expunged.House…
-
Isabella County jail inmates are spending more time outside their cells these days.The American Civil Liberties Union sued Isabella County after receiving…