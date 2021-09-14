jaime curtis

-
Genesee County officials say they want the state to cover their costs of responding to the Flint water crisis.Genesee County has spent more than a million…
Flint’s state of emergency declaration is on its way to the governor’s office.The Genesee County Commission approved the declaration for the city of Flint…
Flint’s plan to recover from its drinking water problems goes to the Genesee County commission Monday morning.The city’s use of the Flint River for its…
A push to declare a state of emergency in Flint is running into some pushback.Mayor Karen Weaver called for the declaration this week. She says the city…
Recent studies have shown blood lead levels in Flint children have doubled, even tripled in some parts of town, since the city started using the Flint…