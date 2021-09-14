-
Surrounded by angry protesters on Belle Isle, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced his run for Michigan governor as a Republican. Today, what the chaotic start of his campaign means for the Governor's race in Michigan.
-
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally announced today that he is running as a Republican for governor of Michigan.
-
James Craig's gubernatorial campaign has a chaotic start. Also, feminist artists transform a Detroit house. And, families share their mixed back-to-school feelings.
-
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig says he's launching an exploratory committee to run for governor in 2022. That committee allows a candidate to…
-
Detroit police chief James Craig plans to talk to reporters today amid speculation that he will retire after eight years and consider a turn to…
-
An ongoing corruption investigation into the Detroit Police Department's narcotic unit may take up to two years, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said…
-
New data from the FBI show crime declined last year in Detroit and Flint. But both remain among the nation’s most violent cities.According to the FBI's…
-
A federal judge late Friday temporarily barred Detroit police from using tear gas, rubber bullets, batons, shields, chokeholds or sound cannons against…
-
Protesters say they will file a lawsuit against the Detroit Police Department over its response to a Saturday protest.Organizer Tristan Taylor says the…
-
Detroit Police Chief James Craig defended the actions of an officer who shot and killed a man in an incident last week. Craig said the man was one of…