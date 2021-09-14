-
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - A former Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for sexual abuse connected to his work at a…
-
James Francis Rapp, a former Roman Catholic priest, recently pleaded no contest to charges that he had sexual contact with students while he was a…
-
A former Catholic priest has pleaded “no contest” to criminal sexual conduct charges in Michigan.The charges stem back to the 1980’s when James Rapp…
-
A former priest, teacher and wrestling coach at a Michigan Catholic school has been charged with sexually assaulting several boys more than three decades…
-
James Francis Rapp spent six years as a teacher and wrestling coach at Lumen Christi High School in Jackson during the 1980’s. It was during that time…