Former Governor Jennifer Granholm appointed Joe Harris to run Benton Harbor’s dismal finances nearly three years ago.Then City Commissioner James…
Two weeks after voters in Benton Harbor rejected a millage renewal that represents about 20-percent of the city’s revenue, the city’s emergency financial…
The City of Benton Harbor’s mayor is trying to start 2012 on the right foot after two years of turmoil under a state-appointed emergency manager. Elected…
City leaders in Benton Harbor are trying to come together after a turbulent couple of years under a state appointed emergency manager. The emergency…
The results of the November eighth election in Benton Harbor stand.Incumbent Mayor Wilce Cooke lost the election by eight votes. That’s less than one…
Super close mayoral raceCity Commissioner James Hightower narrowly beat the incumbent Mayor Wilce Cooke. Cooke is likely to challenge the results, which…
Benton Harbor’s Emergency Manager says the city will be able to break even this budget year. Last year the city ran more than a million dollar…