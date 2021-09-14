-
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey have formed what they call a “partnership” to help run Detroit’s November…
The Michigan Court of Appeals has granted a motion for immediate consideration in a lawsuit filed by three Detroit residents, seeking to force the…
Detroit’s partial recount of the November 7 general election is over.The recount didn’t change the results of any races, but it did highlight some issues…
Detroit’s election re-count carried on through a second day Wednesday.Election workers are recounting just over 41,000 ballots cast in the November 7th…
The candidate who narrowly lost his bid to become Detroit city clerk says he’ll ask for a recount of some votes cast in this month’s election.Garlin…
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers will meet on Tuesday to review Detroit’s election tallies.The board must certify the results that day to meet a state…
A Wayne County judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey, saying there’s “no evidence” her office mishandled absentee…
A Detroit activist has filed a lawsuit, asking a Wayne County judge to throw out absentee ballot results from Detroit’s election last week.Anita Belle is…
Garlin Gilchrist II, who narrowly lost the Detroit city clerk’s race to incumbent Janice Winfrey Tuesday night, says he may petition for a…
A race that usually flies under the radar is shaping up as one of the more interesting contests in Tuesday’s primary elections.The race for city clerk in…