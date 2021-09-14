-
The Yomiuri Prize, Japan's equivalent to the Pulitzer Prize, has honored exceptional literary works for nearly 70 years. Now, for the first time, an…
-
This week in Michigan Politics, political analyst Jack Lessenberry talks about Wayne County’s financial crisis and the plans to fix it, children in…
-
In 2008, like so many college graduates, Ellen Knuth was looking for a job. But unlike many grads Ellen found a job more than 6,000 miles away teaching…
-
Earlier today, Rick Snyder landed in China for his third trade trip since becoming Michigan's governor.He has scheduled stops in China and Japan during…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder is making his way to Asia on Wednesday, in an attempt to sell China and Japan on all things “Pure Michigan.”This will be Snyder’s third…
-
Governor Snyder in China next weekNext week Governor Snyder will travel to Asia on a third economic development mission to the region. MLive.com reports…
-
On the surface, it sounds like easing trade restrictions with foreign nations could present new opportunities and more business for American companies…
-
Officials from Toyota Motor Corporation say the company will start selling robots that help elderly and sick people. The Associated Press reports the…
-
Snyder wrapping up in Asia, highlights mining in the U.P. as one business opportunityGovernor Rick Snyder is wrapping up his trip in Asia with a visit to…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has left Japan, and is now in China. Beijing is the second stop on his four-city Asian trade mission.Snyder said the Tokyo visit was…