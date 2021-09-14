-
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss a bill aimed at protecting religious freedom, another that would cut off welfare payments to…
-
The state House passed the Michigan Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) yesterday and it’s fair to say it was a little dose of Republican Speaker…
-
This is the last week the state Legislature is scheduled to meet before the November election. Lawmakers probably won’t take up any controversial bills…
-
Democrats in Lansing are not waiting any longer to push civil rights protections for gays, lesbians, and transgender people.And the fact that Democrats…
-
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed House Speaker Jase Bolger's father to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of…
-
So now that the Michigan Senate has approved a new, higher minimum wage, with bipartisan support (14 Rs, 10 Ds) no less, this is practically a done deal.…
-
It’s Thursday, the day we talk Michigan politics with Ken Sikkema, former Senate Majority Leader and senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants,…
-
Republican leaders in Lansing are not joining House Speaker Jase Bolger’s calls for unions to contribute to Detroit’s bankruptcy settlement.Gov. Rick…
-
The organization championing the interests of Michigan’s local governments is withholding judgment on a proposal to fix the state’s roads.Officials with…
-
State lawmakers will roll out a deal this afternoon on a spending package to fix Michigan’s pothole-filled roads.The supplement funding bill is expected…