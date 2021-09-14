-
The ACLU is asking a Berrien County judge to dismiss charges against three protestors who were ticketed for being too noisy during the Senior PGA…
Updated 12:30p.m. - Scott Geerlings with Zeeland, Michigan based Geerlings Development Company says the company bought the parcel for around…
More than 300 people turned out to a job fair this week to get a temporary job when the Senior PGA tour comes to Benton Harbor next month.Herb Caldwell is…
Updated 12:30p.m. 1/31/1290-acres of land along the Lake Michigan shore were donated nearly a century ago to the City of Benton Harbor for public…
A federal appeals court judge heard arguments Tuesday in a case against the city of Benton Harbor and the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the…
The City of Benton Harbor says the beach season at Jean Klock Park was a success this year.But some residents are upset that 22 acres of park land is now…
The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday on the dispute around Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor.In 1917, some land along Lake Michigan was…
Developers in Benton Harbor hope a new resort and Jack Nicklaus signature golf course will improve the economically depressed city. But plans call for…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved developers plans to build part of a golf course over a Benton Harbor beachfront park.Developers…
Five years ago riots in Benton Harbor, Michigan drew national attention to racial issues and poverty there.Today an arm of the Whirlpool Corporation wants…