-
The last time Detroit got a new auto plant, Papa Bush was in the White House and Detroit’s real reckoning was years away. In the nearly 30 years since,…
-
There’s a new automaker in town.Mahindra comes from India. It’s been assembling Jeep-derived vehicles in Mumbai for 70 years. Now, it’s got its own…
-
Change is in the wind at Chrysler headquarters in Auburn Hills.Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside today to explain what's…
-
The National Insurance Crime Bureau warns that hacking poses an ever-growing threat to car owners, as cars increasingly become computers with wi-fi on…
-
There's a meeting today at Chrysler Headquarters in Auburn Hills.It's between the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sergio Marchionne and some nervous…
-
It was called a "rare and risky" move to refuse a recall after the government requested it, but it seemed Chrysler was poised to do just that today.Now,…
-
Automaker Chrysler plans to put close to $20 million into one of its northwest Ohio plants.Chrysler says the work at the machining plant just outside…
-
At the North American International Auto Show today, the Chinese-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group, or GAC Motors, announced plans to build Jeeps to sell…
-
As the year’s Presidential Campaign comes to a close, both parties focus on Chrysler’s future plans concerning Jeep.In a recent ad, Governor Romney…
-
DETROIT (AP) - U.S. safety regulators have expanded an investigation into Jeep Wrangler fires.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking…