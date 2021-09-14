Jeep Grand Cherokee

-
Fiat Chrysler is headed to court. The federal government is suing the automaker for allegedly cheating on diesel emissions tests.The complaint filed in…
-
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is recalling 221,558 Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala sedans because the brake pads can stay partially engaged even when…
-
It was called a "rare and risky" move to refuse a recall after the government requested it, but it seemed Chrysler was poised to do just that today.Now,…
-
A third shift beginning next week at Chrysler’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit will add about 1,100 new jobs.The new shift is being added to…
-
Chrysler says its Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit will forgo the traditional two-week shutdown this summer.The unusual move will help the…