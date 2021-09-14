-
The Next IdeaApproximately 70% of all Americans have a smartphone: 24/7 internet access, touch screen apps, and a video camera. A quick glance at any news…
-
The Next IdeaFacebook’s 32-year-old billionaire founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has been touring the country. He made stops in Michigan recently. He toured…
-
The Next IdeaIn the early 1990s, I visited billionaire George Soros’ office in New York City to provide some direction on an investment his firm had made…
-
The Next IdeaA few years before the Great Recession, I was an advisor to the Federal Reserve Bank. I provided some limited advice on how to stimulate…
-
The Next IdeaWith all the talk of reforming health care, what if we are missing the bigger picture?What if all this emotional debate about whether to…
-
The Next IdeaThirty years ago, University of Chicago Professor Allan Bloom published The Closing of the American Mind. The book deconstructed higher…
-
The Next IdeaCan we stop with all the hype about self-driving cars? Yes, they’re on the way, but not in the new year. Autonomous vehicles will indeed be…
-
The Next IdeaSo here we are at the end of one of the most odious and vitriolic campaigns in memory. Rather than adding yet more commentary, I’d like to…
-
The Next IdeaIf everyone knows of 20th century Detroit as the Motor City, what's Detroit's identity today and what should it be for the future? Every…
-
The Next Idea“I would love to see a renaissance in innovation here in the state of Michigan” Those are the words of Jeff DeGraff, a professor at the…