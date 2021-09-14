-
Marijuana advocates say they are watching “very closely” as a deadline looms for Michigan’s legislature to decide whether to act or not on a petition to…
New state laws take effect Tuesday that will regulate Michigan’s medical marijuana industry.The three laws taking effect will legalize medical marijuana…
Michigan marijuana advocates say legalization may be an “easier sell” after ballot victories in California and other states on Tuesday.MI-Legalize…
Supporters of legalizing marijuana in Michigan dropped off more than 350,000 petition signatures at the Secretary of State’s office today. That would be…
Later today, the Board of State Canvassers will consider changing a rule that would give more time to a marijuana legalization petition.Jeff Hank leads…