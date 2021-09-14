-
Voters went to the polls yesterday in several cities across the state, including Jackson, Kalamazoo and Kalkaska.Michigan Radio’s senior news analyst Jack…
-
A candidate has come forward to challenge Kalkaska's controversial village president Jeff Sieting at the ballot box.Sieting's violent anti-Muslim and…
-
A group called Kalkaska for Peace will begin collecting signatures on Saturday to try to force a recall election of its notorious village president, Jeff…
-
Religious groups and the ACLU are asking Governor Rick Snyder to show "moral leadership" in the face of emboldened hate groups in Michigan. The eight…
-
Kalkaskans aren't enjoying the newfound national media attention they've attracted the last few weeks, thanks to village president Jeff Sieting's…
-
Controversy and protest erupted in the small Northern Michigan village of Kalkaska last week, centering on anti-Muslim Facebook posts written and shared…
-
A group called Redneck Revolt was in Kalkaska last Friday protesting the posts on Village President Jeff Sieting’s Facebook page.Redneck Revolt is an…
-
A northern Michigan town is divided over a local official's Islamophobic Facebook posts.Jeff Sieting is the village president of Kalkaska.He's come under…