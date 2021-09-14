jeff wright

-
After years of construction, water from Lake Huron soon will begin flowing into Genesee County through the KWA pipeline.The Karegnondi Water Authority…
-
Genesee County plans to build a new section of pipeline, which will allow Flint to continue getting its tap water from Detroit while the county makes the…
-
The state panel examining Flint's lead tainted water is looking at the pipeline deal that some say was the catalyst of the crisis.Genesee County Drain…
-
Construction of the KWA water pipeline is just a few months of good weather away from being complete.On Friday, an excavator was digging a trench along a…