U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Michigan Thursday to tout the Biden administration’s new fuel economy standards and a goal to significantly…
Stateside: Gov. Granholm is likely Biden pick for DOE; lonely pandemic songs; the joy of kid’s booksToday on Stateside, news broke Tuesday that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former two-term Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as the next…
President-elect Joe Biden is nominating his former rival Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation and intends to choose former Michigan Governor…
Governor Rick Snyder’s election seven years ago was supposed to represent the political triumph of “economic gardening,” the idea that government doesn’t…
Here’s a scoop: We already know who’s on the ballot next year. Even though you won’t see their names in the voting booth.Election 2018 is a little more…
Schools in Michigan are not supposed to start the year until after Labor Day. It is state law.It’s been that way since 2005, when Governor Jennifer…
From the time Hilary Clinton first ran for President in 2008, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm has been one of her most vocal and visible…
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is part of the team planning Hillary Clinton’s move into the White House if she wins the presidency in…
Speaking at last night’s Democratic National Convention, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm said Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton…
Former Governor Jennifer Granholm says tonight’s roll call vote will give Bernie Sanders supporters a chance to heal.Sanders delegates booed the mention…