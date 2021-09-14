jerry ambrose

-
Seven years after disastrous decision-making by state-installed managers poisoned Flint’s drinking water, multi-millionaire former governor Rick Snyder…
-
Two figures in the Flint water crisis are due in court Monday.Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Nick Lyon returns to district…
-
One of Flint’s former emergency managers appears ready to head to trial on charges related to the city’s water crisis.Today, Gerald Ambrose waived a…
-
The Flint water crisis criminal process is set to resume after taking a break for the holidays.State health department director Nick Lyon is due to return…
-
A judge has set a preliminary exam for four Flint water crisis defendants for early December. But defense attorneys and prosecutors remain at odds over…
-
Attorneys for four Flint water crisis defendants are scheduled to be in court Monday.A probable cause hearing is scheduled in 67th District Court for…
-
A defense attorney wants a court to limit prosecutors’ future public comments about the Flint water crisis criminal cases.Lawyers took part in a probable…
-
A Genesee County courtroom will see another hearing in the Flint water crisis later today. The probable cause hearing will look at issues related to a…
-
Three years after they toasted Flint’s ill-fated switch to the Flint River, several former officials will be in court Tuesday.Former state-appointed…
-
The state Democratic Party chairman says Michigan’s state treasurer should resign or be fired for his handling of Flint’s water crisis.Michigan Democratic…