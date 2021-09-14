-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver scored a double win on Tuesday.Weaver easily defeated 17 challengers to win her recall election. The mayor garnered roughly 53%…
-
A week ago, we woke up to the news that Donald Trump is our president-elect.Since that day, we’ve seen a flood of reported hate incidents across the…
-
Chanting “No pipes, no peace," hundreds of people marched on Flint’s water plant today.The Rev. Jesse Jackson led the marchers as they protested the…
-
Flint’s drinking water crisis continues to draw national attention. The Reverend Jesse Jackson held a rally at a Flint church today. Jackson says the…
-
Even as President Obama was signing the disaster declaration for Flint and Genesee County, hundreds of protesters were gathering on the front lawn of…
-
Opponents of Michigan’s emergency manager law are gearing up for a long, hard fight against it.The Reverend Jesse Jackson joined Congressman John Conyers…
-
Reverend Jesse Jackson is in Michigan this week to continue his campaign against the sweeping emergency manager law.Jackson wants to expand his Rainbow…
-
Unions in Detroit fight call for concessions Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has said an emergency manager takeover of Detroit is inevitable if unions in the city…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-965802.mp3The emergency financial manager of Benton Harbor, Joe Harris, says…
-
The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus will hold a press conference today at noon with the Reverend Jesse Jackson in Benton Harbor.Also in attendance will…