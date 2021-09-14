-
Green Party candidates in Michigan got a boost this week from their 2016 presidential nominee.Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein has been…
-
A new law makes it tougher and more expensive for losing candidates to demand a recount of election results.Governor Rick Snyder signed the new law…
-
Legislation up for a vote in the Michigan Senate would double the fee for losing candidates to file recount petitions if they are down by more than 5…
-
The ballot recount in Michigan is over. This time, it’s for good.This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and Michigan Radio senior news…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has shut down the last legal avenue to re-starting the statewide recount of presidential election ballots.In a three-to-two…
-
On Nov. 30, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein requested a recount of votes in Michigan. That request was the beginning of a frantic week of…
-
We followed the twists, turns, and drama surrounding Michigan's presidential recount. Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount in Michigan…
-
The largest vote recount in Michigan’s history has been ordered to begin this afternoon at noon.Very early this morning, federal judge Mark Goldsmith…
-
It looks like the ballot recount in Michigan will move forward, unless the courts decide to get involved. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Green Party candidate Jill Stein is asking a federal judge to order Michigan to quickly start a recount of presidential votes.It's…