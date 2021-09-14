-
The state Senate elections committee is prepared to take up some voting reform bills Tuesday.Republicans introduced 39 bills they claim are in response to…
-
In 2020, Michigan had to respond to a deadly pandemic and a massive 500-year flood.Both emergencies revealed deficiencies in the state’s response.Sen. Jim…
-
Former Governor Rick Snyder is one of nine people arraigned Thursday on criminal charges tied to the Flint water crisis. Michigan state senator and…
-
The state of Michigan has reached a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state recording more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Among the…
-
State lawmakers are once again considering changes to Michigan’s auto insurance laws.But it’s a battle they’ve been losing for years.When asked Thursday…
-
In the spring of 2014, Flint's water source was switched to the Flint River.We know what happened when that untreated water leached lead from aging pipes,…
-
State Senator Jim Ananich (D-Flint) would like to see legislative hearings this fall into a report that state officials were aware of high PFAS levels…
-
The Snyder administration is ending state supported bottled water distribution in Flint.The government started distributing bottled water to Flint…
-
Legislation created out of tragedy is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate this week. Larry Nassar is the former Michigan State University sports…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder wants to improve the state's water infrastructure by investing $110 million annually to help ensure access to safe drinking…